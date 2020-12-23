Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 327,453 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 327,453 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Murphy Oil worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUR opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

