ChartEx Trading Down 32.3% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $253,482.98 and $17,539.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

