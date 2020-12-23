Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

