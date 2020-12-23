CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in CommScope by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63,806 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 778.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 263,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 233,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CommScope by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 479,265 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 521,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

