Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.34

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 4059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.68, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

