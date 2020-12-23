Comparing Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) & VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vertex and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 0 4 5 0 2.56 VMware 0 7 19 0 2.73

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $30.30, indicating a potential downside of 17.89%. VMware has a consensus price target of $171.09, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given VMware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Vertex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertex and VMware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VMware $10.81 billion 5.56 $6.41 billion $4.51 31.77

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex N/A N/A N/A VMware 15.94% 27.92% 7.49%

Summary

VMware beats Vertex on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also offers implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect and operate their network; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, it offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that combines its compute, storage, and networking technologies with cloud management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management; pivotal cloud foundry, pivotal labs, and heptio, as well as pivotal application and pivotal container services; and VMware Carbon Black Cloud platform, AppDefense, and VMware Workspace ONE platform. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution; and SNC-Lavalin to provide digital collaboration platform for project delivery. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

