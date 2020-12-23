Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Up 22.7%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) shares were up 22.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

About Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

