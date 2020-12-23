Contrasting Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares L’Oréal and Aspen Pharmacare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $33.46 billion 6.14 $4.20 billion $1.25 58.81 Aspen Pharmacare $2.49 billion 1.56 $300.36 million $0.82 10.38

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare. Aspen Pharmacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Oréal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L’Oréal and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for L’Oréal and Aspen Pharmacare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 2 4 6 0 2.33 Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

L’Oréal currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given L’Oréal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Aspen Pharmacare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'OrÃ©al Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, LancÃ´me, Yves Saint Laurent BeautÃ©, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'OrÃ©al Professionnel, KÃ©rastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, DeclÃ©or, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It is also involved in the contract and supply of chemical and biochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form pharmaceuticals for third parties. The company offers products in the form of oral solid dose, injectables, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biologicals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

