Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 9,796 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $3,479,833.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,988 shares in the company, valued at $71,752,197.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $14,906,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $361.15 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $369.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.46 and a 200-day moving average of $291.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

