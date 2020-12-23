CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for CRH in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $211,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

