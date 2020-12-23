Crust (CRU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $593,567.00

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $593,567.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00014451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004138 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 984,808 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

