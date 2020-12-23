Cryptobuyer Hits Market Capitalization of $888,097.77 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $888,097.77 and approximately $82,923.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00318223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Token Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,252,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

