Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,522 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

JELD opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

