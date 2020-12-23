Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,925 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 340.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.