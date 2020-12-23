CUTcoin Market Cap Achieves $5.17 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $24,948.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00680959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00141289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00373985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00064543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00097214 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 127,958,646 coins and its circulating supply is 123,958,646 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars.

