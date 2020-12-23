DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

