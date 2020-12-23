Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.21. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 129,121 shares changing hands.

DARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 62.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 387.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

