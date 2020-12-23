Datum Reaches Market Cap of $683,340.95 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Datum has a total market capitalization of $683,340.95 and approximately $72,348.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00335648 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Datum (DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

