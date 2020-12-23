Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Down 1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59. 2,986,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,344,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $420.70 million, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

