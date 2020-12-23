Desire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,407.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $21,743.74 and approximately $22,407.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,517.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.11 or 0.02590102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00443979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.18 or 0.01225431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00691235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00265851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.