Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,220.00

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of £39.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 976.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a GBX 9.25 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

