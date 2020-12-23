dForce USDx Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Million (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $19,340.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,909.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.36 or 0.01175765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004074 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00275217 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

