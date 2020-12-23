Digitex Token (DGTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.55 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $2.56 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00302113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00029368 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

