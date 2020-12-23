Dinero (DIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,240.70 and $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.