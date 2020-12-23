Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

DEI opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 261,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

