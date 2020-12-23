Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $359.00

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 357.72 ($4.67), with a volume of 77090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.80 ($4.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.45.

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

