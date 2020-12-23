Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE DS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. 55,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,866. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

