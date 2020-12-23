Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Buys $149,994.70 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary Vogel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Gary Vogel purchased 4,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $64,760.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.