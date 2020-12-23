East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) were up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 102,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 64,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

