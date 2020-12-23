Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

