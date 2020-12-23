Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.89.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
