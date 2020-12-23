Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Announces $3.01 Dividend

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 3.0055 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS:EBRPY opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

