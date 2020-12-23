Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.00

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 24186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Editas Medicine by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Editas Medicine by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 70,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

