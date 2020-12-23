Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $331,110.80 and approximately $7,621.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00334395 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

