Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Down 0.8%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.24. 514,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 115,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

About Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

