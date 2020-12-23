Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Receives $3.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several research firms recently commented on ELVT. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ELVT opened at $3.61 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 89.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 88,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 198.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 79,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 67.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

