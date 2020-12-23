Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Receives $3.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.
Several research firms recently commented on ELVT. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.
ELVT opened at $3.61 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
