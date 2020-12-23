Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) Trading 7% Higher

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) shares traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.66. 463,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 320,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 price target on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$380.16 million and a PE ratio of -27.15.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.