Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67. 3,279,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,744,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Embraer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Embraer by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

