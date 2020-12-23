Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $686.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.45. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

