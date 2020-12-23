ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.82

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.82 and last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 5825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

XNGSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.