Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Equal has a total market cap of $95,262.92 and $141.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00315250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00031577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

