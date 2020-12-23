Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

