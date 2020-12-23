Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $13.38. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 28,071 shares trading hands.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$994.32 million and a PE ratio of 17.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.97%.

In other Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.75, for a total transaction of C$66,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,832,850. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $470,409 in the last ninety days.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.