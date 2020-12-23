Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Trading Down 5.9%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s share price was down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 884,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,033,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 251.90 and a quick ratio of 251.90. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the third quarter worth $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Exantas Capital by 40.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 217,395 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

