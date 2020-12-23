Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Trading Down 5.9%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s share price was down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 884,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,033,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 251.90 and a quick ratio of 251.90. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the third quarter worth $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Exantas Capital by 40.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 217,395 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
