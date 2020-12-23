Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. 9,463,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 6,545,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

