Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

