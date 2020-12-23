Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Down 6%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 2,254,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,043,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 198.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Express by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Express by 294.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

