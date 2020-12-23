Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

