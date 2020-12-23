Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $11.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $11.20 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $13.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $40.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.67 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

FLMN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 7,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $276.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

