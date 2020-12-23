FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins Sells 100,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FireEye by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,900 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in FireEye by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,899 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

