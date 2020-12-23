First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 176,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 384,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Get First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $7,060,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $472,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.